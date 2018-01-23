Four-vehicle crash on M40 near Gaydon

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on the M40 near Gaydon this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23).

A white BMW and a silver Ford were among the vehicles left damaged after the accident on the northbound carriageway between Banbury and Gaydon at around 2pm.

Police said there were no serious injuries but have been working to clear the road, with two lanes initially shut.

A lane re-opened at around 3pm and the other was unblocked at about 5pm.

The lane closures has caused long delays for motorists.