Former Premier League physiotherapist opens new clinic in Banbury town centre

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A physiotherapist who has worked with professional football teams has opened a new clinic in Banbury town centre.

Physiotherapist Dan Boyd has recently launched his new physio clinic ClinicAll on the ground floor of 12 Horse Fair.

Dan grew up in Banbury, playing for Banbury United as a teenager and training with Banbury Harriers before leaving for London to pursue his career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In London, Dan worked for professional football teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Colchester United as well as Team Sky cycling and British Athletics.

Former physiotherapist for professional football teams Dan Boyd has launched a new physio studio in Banbury town centre.Former physiotherapist for professional football teams Dan Boyd has launched a new physio studio in Banbury town centre.
Former physiotherapist for professional football teams Dan Boyd has launched a new physio studio in Banbury town centre.

Now, back in his hometown Dan has already begun working as a physiotherapist for Banbury United, Banbury Hockey Club and Banbury Star Cyclist Club.

He said: “It’s a great town with so many positive community initiatives, it’s nice to be a part of the community.”

Director at Banbury United Ryan Duggleby said: “Having such an elite level of medical facility and expertise available to us is truly unusual at this level."

For more information visit: https://clinicallphysio.com/

Related topics:BanburyPremier LeagueBanbury UnitedLondonTottenham Hotspur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice