Former Premier League physiotherapist opens new clinic in Banbury town centre

A physiotherapist who has worked with professional football teams has opened a new clinic in Banbury town centre.

Physiotherapist Dan Boyd has recently launched his new physio clinic ClinicAll on the ground floor of 12 Horse Fair.

Dan grew up in Banbury, playing for Banbury United as a teenager and training with Banbury Harriers before leaving for London to pursue his career.

In London, Dan worked for professional football teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Colchester United as well as Team Sky cycling and British Athletics.

Now, back in his hometown Dan has already begun working as a physiotherapist for Banbury United, Banbury Hockey Club and Banbury Star Cyclist Club.

He said: “It’s a great town with so many positive community initiatives, it’s nice to be a part of the community.”

Director at Banbury United Ryan Duggleby said: “Having such an elite level of medical facility and expertise available to us is truly unusual at this level."

For more information visit: https://clinicallphysio.com/