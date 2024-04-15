Five-year-old boy dies in crash near Bicester - police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision happened at around 2pm yesterday (April 13) on the B4011 at the junction of Thame Road in Blackthorn when a Ford Focus was involved with a collision with a white and orange KTM motorcycle.

Sadly, the boy – who was a back seat passenger in the Ford Focus – suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The motorcylist, a man in his forties, was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman in ther thirties and a nine-year-old child that was a passenger, were treated in hospital for less serious injuries.

Lead investigator Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a child has died of his injuries. His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them at this extremely upsetting time.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

The police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage, but urge people to get in contact with them should they have information that may help with the investigation.

Lead investigator Phil Hanham added: “I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and who has dash-cam which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240170525.