Firefighters put out a car fire which also set alight to the grass on the M40 yesterday (Sunday, June 24).

Crews from Bicester and Kidlington fire station were called to the blaze by junction 10 for A43 at 4.30pm.

A car caught fire on the M40 near junction 10. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The driver was able to pull over when she noticed smoke from the dashboard, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook.

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the car using a hose-reel jet.