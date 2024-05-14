Fire crews cut driver free from car after collision with van near Banbury
Firefighter crews freed a trapped motorist from their car yesterday (May 13) after a collision with a van on a village road near Banbury.
Firefighters from the Banbury Station and a crew from the Deddington Station attended the incident on Main Road in Lower Tadmarton.
Upon arriving at the scene at around 11.30am, they worked to free the car driver’s legs that were trapped under the dashboard from the impact.
Alongside the South Central Ambulance Service, the firefighters were able to cut the driver free using hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment.
The road will, however, remain closed until this evening (Tuesday, May 14) to enable investigation work to be carried out.