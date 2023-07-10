News you can trust since 1838
Farm near Chipping Norton announces summer holiday festival featuring ferret racing and alpaca feeding

A popular family attraction farm near Chipping Norton has announced a special festival featuring racing ferrets and friendly alpacas this summer.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

The Fairytale Farm will be holding its fourth Fairytale Festival from July 22 to September 3 to celebrate recent developments at the popular farm.

The festival will include activities and events that include interactive story-telling, puppet shows, crafts, games, and challenges along the trail, as well as the chance to interact with the farm's friendly animals.

Fairytale Farm owner Nick Laister said: "We launched the Fairytale Festival in 2018, and we don't run it every year. But we have had such a lot of investment in the Farm this year that we wanted to shout about it, so we thought having another Fairytale Festival would be the best way to do it.

Visitors to the festival will have the chance to walk and feed the farm's alpacas.Visitors to the festival will have the chance to walk and feed the farm's alpacas.
"As well as all the organised activities running at various times throughout the day, we want as many of our visitors as possible to come and experience the spectacular new Fairy Dell development, which we are calling the most magical play area ever.

"Made up of giant toadstools, tunnels, bridges, slides, climbing walls, and sensory experiences, the theming will shrink everybody to the size of a fairy. You will be smaller than a blade of grass when you walk into this enchanting and immersive new area."

The new Fairy Dell attraction has been celebrated as one of the must-see local attractions for summer 2023, and the farm has also recently received a Travellers' Choice 2023 Award from TripAdvisor, which recognises consistently good reviews from visitors.

Nick is also announcing a number of summer holiday activities that allow visitors to get close to some of the farm’s friendly animals, including a new exciting racing event. He said: "I am also delighted to announce that Walking with Alpacas is back throughout the summer holidays.

The festival will be centred around the farm's new Fairy Dell attraction.The festival will be centred around the farm's new Fairy Dell attraction.
"Visitors to Fairytale Farm this summer can lead one of these enchanting creatures, feed and learn how to approach and pet an alpaca. It will be a truly engaging experience."

"Ferret Racing is new for 2023, and it is going to be great fun. Visitors who fancy a flutter on a ferret, just for fun, will be able to choose one of our Fairytale ferrets to win and cheer along as they race, at ferret pace, along the pipes."

For more information or to buy tickets visit, https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/

