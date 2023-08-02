Family-run coach company that served Banbury area folds after 76 years

A family-run coach company that served residents of Banbury has been forced to fold after 76 years of service.

Heyfordian Travel, based in Bicester, ceased trading yesterday (August 1), saying that several factors had forced their hand.

The company, which also had offices in Aylesbury and High Wycombe, had been operating a fleet of 76 vehicles and providing transport for several school routes in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Oxfordshire County Council is now working alongside the affected schools to find a replacement service prior to the schools reopening in September.

Long-standing Oxfordshire bus company Heyfordian Travel has folded.

In a statement released on the company’s website, it said: "It with the utmost regret that Heyfordian Travel Limited will be cease trading as of today Tuesday 1st August 2023.

"We are so sorry after 76 years of trading that unfortunately it has come to this.

"We just faced too many headwinds with inflation, rising costs, driver shortages and having massive interest charges on our bounce back loans that it has become impossible to continue."

Heyfordian Travel was founded in 1947, but the family involved can date their transport roots back to the 1890s, when they were the horse-drawn carriers in the village of Upper Heyford, from where they took the company’s name.

The company turned its attention to passenger transport after the Second World War and soon built a good reputation for providing high-quality customer care.