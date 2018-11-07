Family pays tribute to ‘kind and happy girl’ who died after Kineton crash

The family of a 19-year-old woman who died after her car crashed near Kineton has paid tribute to the ‘wonderful, loving, kind and happy girl’.

Alison Ingham, from Warwick, died in hospital on October 30 after her red Toyota Yaris left the road on a bend on the B4086 Banbury Road six days earlier.

In a statement, her family said: “Alison was such a wonderful, loving, kind and happy girl. She lived her short life to the full and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“She touched so many lives in her 19 years and her sister, mother and father are so proud of what she achieved in her short life.

“Ali, we all miss you so much, you will always be in our hearts and you will never be forgotten.”