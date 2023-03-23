Engineers say 16th-century bridge near Bicester is safe to use despite damage

Drivers have been given the all-clear to continue using a 16th-century bridge near Bicester despite it being visually damaged.

The grade II-listed 16th century bridge in Lower Heyford suffered a partial collapse last week due to water damage to the structure.

The bridge carries traffic on the B4030 Station Road over the River Cherwell between the villages of Middle Barton and Lower Heyford.

County council maintenance teams have confirmed the bridge is safe to use with no weight limits, but they have installed safety barriers to reduce the width of the carriageway as a precaution.

The 16th century bridge near Bicester was damaged by water last week.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Oxfordshire County Council intends to carry out the stonework reconstruction work this summer, at the same time as it undertakes scheduled repairs to the bridge.

"The council will work closely with colleagues at Cherwell District Council for the required listed building consent for the proposed work to the grade II-listed bridge."