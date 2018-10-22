Elderly pair killed in wrong-way M40 crash named by police

The two elderly people who died in a crash on the M40 in Oxfordshire after their car drove the wrong way down the motorway while towing a caravan have been named.

John Horton, 80, and Olive Howard, 87, both from High Wycombe, were killed when their Subaru Forester was involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus near junction six on October 15.

The driver of the Mondeo also died – he was formally identified last week as Stuart Richards, aged 32, from Stockport, Cheshire.

Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because a damage-only road traffic collision in High Wycombe involving the Subaru Forester was reported to the force on October 10.