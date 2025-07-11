Elderly driver dies and two suffer life-threatening injuries after multiple-vehicle crash near Chipping Norton

An elderly driver has sadly died, and two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a four-vehicle crash near Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal crash happened between Enstone and London Road, Chipping Norton, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday (July 9).

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash involving a grey Audi A3, a grey Jaguar XE, a black Ford Puma and a grey Seat Leon to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the 85-year-old driver of the Ford Puma died at the scene of the crash.

A man has sadly died and another two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a multiple-vehicle crash near Chipping Norton.

Specially trained officers from Thames Valley Police are now supporting the driver’s next of kin.

The driver of the Audi A3, a man in his sixties, and a passenger in the Ford, a woman in her seventies, both suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital.

A man in his sixties, who was driving the Jaguar, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but thankfully has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby said: “Tragically, a man has died and two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following this collision.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and we have specially trained officers supporting the deceased man’s family.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us. I am also appealing for anyone with a dash camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation.”

People can report information by calling 101 or visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ and quoting the reference number 43250344163.