Elderly driver dies and two suffer life-threatening injuries after multiple-vehicle crash near Chipping Norton
The fatal crash happened between Enstone and London Road, Chipping Norton, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday (July 9).
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash involving a grey Audi A3, a grey Jaguar XE, a black Ford Puma and a grey Seat Leon to contact them.
Sadly, the 85-year-old driver of the Ford Puma died at the scene of the crash.
Specially trained officers from Thames Valley Police are now supporting the driver’s next of kin.
The driver of the Audi A3, a man in his sixties, and a passenger in the Ford, a woman in her seventies, both suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital.
A man in his sixties, who was driving the Jaguar, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but thankfully has since been discharged.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby said: “Tragically, a man has died and two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following this collision.
“Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and we have specially trained officers supporting the deceased man’s family.
“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us. I am also appealing for anyone with a dash camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation.”
People can report information by calling 101 or visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ and quoting the reference number 43250344163.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.