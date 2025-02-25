Drivers warned of road closure and disruption on A361 near Banbury as HS2 bridge is inspected
The A361 will be closed overnight near Chipping Warden from 8.30pm on Friday, March 14 until 5.30am on Saturday, March 15.
This closure will take place so that crews can carry out inspection and maintenance on the new HS2 bridge.
Single-lane traffic lights will also be installed on the A361 near the Chipping Warden so that workmen can complete work on the new highway.
This will come into place every weekend from 8am on Saturdays until 6pm on Sundays. From Saturday, March 15 until Sunday, April 7.
EKFB, the civil engineering company behind the HS2 project at Chipping Warden is holding a community drop-in event outside the village hall in Chipping Warden on March 6 (11am until 1pm) to answer any questions people may have.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.