Drivers warned of road closure and disruption on A361 near Banbury as HS2 bridge is inspected

By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers have been warned of an overnight road closure on the A361 near Banbury so that HS2 workmen can carry out an inspection and maintenance on a bridge.

The A361 will be closed overnight near Chipping Warden from 8.30pm on Friday, March 14 until 5.30am on Saturday, March 15.

This closure will take place so that crews can carry out inspection and maintenance on the new HS2 bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Single-lane traffic lights will also be installed on the A361 near the Chipping Warden so that workmen can complete work on the new highway.

An aerial view of the HS2 tunnel at Chipping Warden. Credit Chipping Warden Parish Council.An aerial view of the HS2 tunnel at Chipping Warden. Credit Chipping Warden Parish Council.
An aerial view of the HS2 tunnel at Chipping Warden. Credit Chipping Warden Parish Council.

This will come into place every weekend from 8am on Saturdays until 6pm on Sundays. From Saturday, March 15 until Sunday, April 7.

EKFB, the civil engineering company behind the HS2 project at Chipping Warden is holding a community drop-in event outside the village hall in Chipping Warden on March 6 (11am until 1pm) to answer any questions people may have.

Related topics:HS2A361DriversBanbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice