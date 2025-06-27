Drivers warned of fines if they use drop-off zone outside Banbury railway station

Drivers will receive fines of £85 if they use the drop-off zone outside Banbury railway station.

Drivers have been warned they will receive fines of up to £85 if they use the drop-off zone outside Banbury Railway Station while upgrades are taking place.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Tramway Road access route to Banbury railway station opened last week (June 18).

However, motorists cannot currently access the front of the station unless they are blue badge holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, people wishing to drop off or pick up passengers at the station are advised to use the West Car Park B, which is located on Station Approach Road just past the Bridge Street junction.

Drivers who are caught using the drop-off zone directly outside the station will receive fines of £85 or £50 if paid within seven days.

A spokesperson for Chiltern Railways said: “We apologise for disruption to parking at Banbury Station while crucial station upgrades are taking place.

“The drop-off zone outside the station is currently unavailable, and the West car park B has become a dedicated drop-off and collection point. There is clear signage which explains that only blue badge holders and taxis are permitted to use the drop-off zone at the front of the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Improvement works to the car park include new drainage, lighting and fencing. To allow for the works to take place, the drop-off zone outside the station is closed, and we need to enforce where the guidance is not followed and if individuals park in taxi or blue badge areas.”

The fines will be in place for the next few months while work teams carry out the upgrades to the station.