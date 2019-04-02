Drivers warned not to ignore road closures after A361 lorry crash

Drivers were warned by police not to ignore road closures after a lorry came off the road and landed in a ditch on the A361 near South Newington yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 2).

The road was shut for just over three hours between the village and the B4031 Hempton Road while the lorry was recovered after the crash at around 3pm.

There have been no reports of injuries, but Thames Valley Police's roads policing team tweeted '#takecareoncorners'.

In a reply, they also wrote: "Road closed means road closed. Please don't drive through. It put people's safety at risk. #staysafe #roadclosed"