Driver hospitalised with serious injuries following three-car collision on country road near Brackley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car accident on a country road near Brackley yesterday (October 6).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 40s was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after the collision at the crossroad junction between Radstone and Helmdon on the B4525.

At around 7.45pm, the man’s grey Volkswagen Golf, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai IX35 were involved in the crash on the road north of Brackley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drivers of the other two cars, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s both sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information following a three-car accident on a country road near Brackley.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information or footage should email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or the Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 24000597063.