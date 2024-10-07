Driver hospitalised with serious injuries following three-car collision on country road near Brackley
The man in his 40s was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after the collision at the crossroad junction between Radstone and Helmdon on the B4525.
At around 7.45pm, the man’s grey Volkswagen Golf, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai IX35 were involved in the crash on the road north of Brackley.
The drivers of the other two cars, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s both sustained minor injuries.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision to contact them.
Anyone with information or footage should email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or the Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 24000597063.