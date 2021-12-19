Delays on M40 near Banbury after livestock enter the carriageway

Motorists experienced delays on the M40 near Banbury after goats entered the motorway this afternoon, Sunday December 19.

According to National Highways East, drivers suffered delays after two lanes in the northbound direction were closed due to animals being in the carriageway. The animals caused approximately 3.5 miles of congestion on the motorway around lunchtime today.

According to AA traffic, the congestion was caused after goats entered the motorway.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of travel between junction 10 for Ardley / Cherwell Valley Services and junction 11 at Banbury.

