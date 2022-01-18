Delays expected on M40 near Banbury due to emergency repairs
Motorists can expect delays this afternoon due to emergency repairs on the M40 near Banbury.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:07 pm
According to AA traffic, a single southbound lane has closed due to emergency repairs this afternoon (Tuesday January 18) on the M40. The single lane closure occurred from the junction 12 Gaydon junction to the junction 11 A422 Banbury junction.
Traffic is coping well with some congestion with one of the three lanes being closed.