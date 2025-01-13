Delaying Oxfordshire council elections could risk harming democracy, says council leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delaying this year’s county council’s election to 2026 could risk harming democracy, the leader of the city council has said.

The government’s plans to reorganise local government has led to speculation that local elections due to be held this year could be cancelled.

Leaders of Oxfordshire County Council asserted they were concerned about the prospect of cancelling the local elections, and said they wanted to move “at pace” with the government’s devolution plans.

They held a discussion over whether the council should send a letter to the government asking to join a “fast-track” to accelerate local government reorganisation and unlock devolution, at an extra cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 9. The letter also said that while the county council had “significant concerns” about postponing local elections, it would accept it if a new unitary council was created by 2026.

Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown has said that delaying this year’s county council election could harm democracy.

Leader of Oxford City Council, Susan Brown, said she could not agree with this version of the letter.

She said: “Despite this letter suggesting that county isn’t in favour of cancelling this year’s elections, the only purpose for expressions of interest going to government by tomorrow is to ask the government to cancel county council elections.

“If that is not the aim of the county council cabinet, then there is no need to rush ahead with this letter and I would urge you not to send it.

“It would be premature to ask for Oxfordshire County Council elections in May 2025 to be cancelled.

“Cancellation of county elections risks creating a democratic deficit.

“I believe people have a right to vote on the current administration’s record.”

She added that she was “fully committed” to working with Oxfordshire councils and neighbouring councils speaking to stakeholders, businesses and residents to work out the best approach to unitarisation, and support moving towards a Thames Valley mayoral authority.

Deputy leader of the county council Dr Pete Sudbury said it was “not the case” the letter accepted the local elections would be cancelled.

He added: “We have said we think there should be elections and only in the most extreme case. If the government said we can start a unitary in a year’s time, would we think about delaying.

“That is caveated as much as we can without it forming a potential block to the government putting us on a fast-track.

“If [we] hang back, the further down the queue you are, the worse the deal you get.

“I don’t know how anyone can advocate for delay unless if they want the process not to work.”

He added that any delays in council reorganisation would create uncertainty for staff and create a “blight” in the planning process.

Other council leaders supported the letter and urged the council to move forward quickly to avoid uncertainty for council staff and residents.

Eddie Reeves, leader of the Oxfordshire Conservative group said: “I’m sure we would all prefer to go to the polls sooner rather than later, however I do not think it credible given the government’s framework that we can simultaneously say we’re keen on devolution (…) and yet we can also have upper tier authority elections.

“I think it’s far better to give ourselves 12 months to sort this out, and sort this out well.”

The cabinet voted unanimously to send the letter to the government.