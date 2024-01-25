Decision on whether to introduce 20mph speed limits to areas of Banbury is due today (Thursday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new limits are recommended for approval in five areas - in Banbury, Sutton Courtenay, Woodstock, Radley and the Grimsbury and Nethercote areas.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, Andrew Gant, will make a decision regarding the suggestions at a meeting today (Thursday January 25).

Strong reservations to the proposals have been expressed by some residents in Banbury through a consultation, with 427 of 649 respondents objecting.

The decision on whether to introduce 20mph speed limits to much of Banbury is due today (Thursday).

“Increased congestion” is the main cause of concern followed by a view that the limits are “unnecessary”.

In a written letter, Bnabury MP Victoria Prentis has asked Cllr Andrew Gan to reconsider the introduction of the 20 mph limits across most of the roads in Banbury.

The MP argued that the majority of residents that responded to the consultation held last year were against the proposed speed limit reductions and that the council should amend it to only include certain areas.

She said: “Oxfordshire County Council’s plans to introduce a 20 mph zone covering much of Banbury have generated significant concern locally. Over 650 people responded to the consultation before Christmas, two-thirds of whom outright object to the proposals.

“It has therefore come as somewhat of a surprise that a recommendation has been made to approve the plans without amendment. This is despite the latest guidance from the Department for Transport which makes clear that 20 mph limits should be introduced as targeted measures, rather than as a blanket approach, and where there is local consent. The County Council’s own guidance also emphasises the need for local agreement.

“It is quite clear from the consultation response that residents do not support a blanket approach. While some areas may well benefit from a lower speed limit, my constituents are concerned that the County Council’s proposals would incorporate some of Banbury’s major through routes. I note that Banbury Town Council share this view.

“The 20mph limit should not be rushed through simply for convenience. Consultation must be meaningful. I urge Councillor Gant to listen to the views of Banbury residents and reject these proposals in their current form.”

Earlier this week, Oxfordshire County Councillor Kieron Mallon argued Oxford-based councillors do not appreciate the town's residents needs and that without ring roads, park and ride systems, or a full public transport system, the introduction of the 20 mph speed restrictions would create congestion and pollution in Banbury.

But others have expresssed support for the speed limits.

Sean Woodcock, Labour's Parliamentary Candidate for Banbury, said: "I know from talking to some local members, reducing the speed limit on some roads will help avoid serious incidents.

"The priority should always be public health and safety. So as long as the county council has taken that approach above anything else, then it's something I can live with."

Paul Bonsor represents Banbury Active Travel Society, a local group of residents who would like to see Banbury become a more "pedestrian and cycle-friendly place to live for everybody".

He said: "We recognise that motor vehicles are a convenient and sometimes essential way for people to move themselves and cargoes within the town but unfortunately incidents do happen. The town has seen over 300 traffic accidents in the last five years, 57 of those classed as serious. 36 of these accidents involved children.

"There’s no shortage of verifiable evidence to show that slower speeds reduce the number and severity of accidents. It’s also plain common sense. A 20mph speed limit reduces road deaths, accident rates and serious injuries. Who would not want that? It will also encourage more people to cycle and walk in Banbury, reducing air pollution and noise, improving people’s health and the overall quality of life for residents.

"This proposal is a good start but it doesn’t go far enough. Most serious accidents happen on Banbury’s arterial roads for which the proposal is to maintain the current 30/40mph limits, in line with the Conservative Town Council’s preferences. Tragically, just last weekend there was a fatal accident on Orchard Way, near the Warwick Road, one of the streets earmarked by this plan to remain at 30mph rather than be reduced to 20. Road deaths and injuries are a very high price indeed to pay for very marginal savings in time travelling across a town like Banbury.

"20mph across the whole town, including arterial roads, would keep things simple and reduce the cost of signage at intersections. Changing speed limits will confuse drivers and undermine the benefit of the changes. It also means Banbury will be out of line with other Oxfordshire towns. The majority of roads earmarked for 20mph are, anyway, wholly unsuitable for higher speeds, so the effect of the changes, as proposed, will be limited.

