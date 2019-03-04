Death on railway near Banbury confirmed by police

Transport police have confirmed a fatality on the Banbury to Leamington railway line early on Saturday morning.

Trains between Banbury and Leamington were severely disrupted throughout the morning as emergency services worked at the scene.

British Transport Police media officer Daisy Collingwood told the Banbury Guardian: "Officers were called to Banbury station at 7.15am on Saturday, March 2, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Chiltern Railways immediately organised buses to ferry passengers between the two stations but huge queues built up at Banbury Station.

No other details have been released.