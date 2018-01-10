Dashcam footage appeal over fatal M40 crash near Banbury

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for anyone with dashcam footage that may help in its investigation into a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the M40 near Banbury.

Two men were killed in the accident on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between Bicester and Banbury just before midnight on Saturday, December 23.

Police specifically need dashcam footage from motorists who were travelling north on the night of the collision at around 11pm.

Investigating officer Police Constable Linzi Turner from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: “We are re appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward to police.

“Anyone who was travelling northbound on the M40 that evening may have footage which could aid our investigation.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1669 (December 23).”

Oxford University history professor Mark Whittow, 60, and a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire died in the crash.

The next of kin for both victims are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘1669 (December 23)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.