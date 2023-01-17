Dashcam catches driver taking dangerous 'shortcut' by driving on wrong side of road at Banbury junction

Was this driver confused and didn't understand the junction? Or were they cutting corners?

Either way, they nearly caused a crash in Banbury after they used the wrong lane during yesterday's (Monday's) busy morning traffic.

The incident was recorded on the dashcam of local resident Maja on her way to work just before 8am on Monday January 16 at the junction of Canal Street and Windsor Street (A4260).

The car on the left cut up the traffic by driving down the wrong side of the junction.

Maja said: "The incident caused me to feel very stressed. The rest of my journey to work was spent wondering what would have happened if I had driven faster?

"In the event that I were to get hurt, who would take care of my teenage son and my dogs? Being a worrier, all kinds of thoughts flooded my mind.

"The moment I reached the work car park, I needed to sit in the car for a few minutes to clear my head."

Maja sent in the footage and reported the incident to the police.

