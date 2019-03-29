Cyclist suffers serious head injury in crash with car in Banbury

A cyclist was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being involved in a crash with a car in Banbury yesterday (Thursday, March 28).

The air ambulance, two road ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to Concorde Avenue after reports of a collision near Spiceball Leisure Centre at around 4.20pm.

Stock image

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance landed in nearby Spiceball Park to provide treatment for the injured cyclist.

After initial treatment at the scene, they were taken by road ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient.

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.