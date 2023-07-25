Croydon woman arrested in Bicester for possession of cannabis and knives

A woman from Croydon was arrested and charged on Sunday (July 23) for possession of cannabis and knives in Bicester.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested after members of the public reported somebody smoking cannabis in their car near Lakeview Drive in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said: “Officers located and stopped the vehicle, detaining the driver for a search where a quantity of cannabis and two lock knives were found.

“The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a bladed article in a public place. She also failed a drug wipe, with colleagues from TVP roads policing continuing to investigate this offence.

“If you have concerns about drug supply in your area, please contact the police on 101, or alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers, where information can be provided anonymously, at 0800 555 111.