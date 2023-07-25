News you can trust since 1838
Croydon woman arrested in Bicester for possession of cannabis and knives

A woman from Croydon was arrested and charged on Sunday (July 23) for possession of cannabis and knives in Bicester.
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

The 42-year-old woman was arrested after members of the public reported somebody smoking cannabis in their car near Lakeview Drive in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said: “Officers located and stopped the vehicle, detaining the driver for a search where a quantity of cannabis and two lock knives were found.

“The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a bladed article in a public place. She also failed a drug wipe, with colleagues from TVP roads policing continuing to investigate this offence.

“If you have concerns about drug supply in your area, please contact the police on 101, or alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers, where information can be provided anonymously, at 0800 555 111.

“If you see anyone using controlled substances or acting suspiciously around town, call the police or report it online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/