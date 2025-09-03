Country road near Banbury set to close for 11 days for electric cable installation
The full length of The Plain Road near Shutford will be closed off to traffic from Monday, September 15.
Traffic will be prohibited from passing beyond Shutford Sewage Treatment Works to the junction with Banbury Road.
It is estimated that the road will reopen for use on Friday, September 26, but the traffic order can last for up to 18 months.
Exemptions are in place for emergency service vehicles, for works access and to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road.
The temporary traffic order has been issued so that work crews can install upgraded electricity supply works.
Signs will be displayed to indicate when the order is in force, and there will be signs showing an alternative route for traffic.
For more information about the temporary traffic order, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/68b02de3042653a34bf79b0f