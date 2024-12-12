Council to carry out full consultation before making decision to switch off Banbury street lights

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet will need to carry out a full consultation before deciding on switching off street lights across the county during the night.

It comes after Cllr Liz Brighouse raised a motion for the Dark Skies plan to go to a full consultation at Tuesday’s (December 10) council meeting.

The decision to switch off street lights between 11pm and 6.30am was due to be discussed last month; however, the council pushed back the discussion following concerns.

Many Oxfordshire residents and councillors believed switching off street lights during the night would impact safety for women and girls.

The full consultation will include the involvement of all county councillors alongside community groups, with a particular focus on those working with women.

Cllr Brighouse said: “I'm relieved for Oxfordshire's residents, especially women and girls. Our county council Lib Dem-Green coalition's ill-considered Dark Skies plan to turn out our streetlights has thankfully been halted.

“I look forward to contributing to a full and inclusive consultation that is done properly. Labour councillors will be holding council leaders to account to prioritise our residents' safety.”

The council’s proposals to cut street lighting in the hopes of reducing the impact on wildlife were put forward in November.

However, the proposals set off a reaction, resulting in several councillors speaking against the plans and an online petition gaining 1,681 signatures.

Speaking in November, deputy leader of the council, Cllr Pete Sudbury, said: “This was intended as a technical document, which was meant to be a framework on which to base next stages, including consultation, and authorise expenditure.

“Unfortunately, it was quite understandably seen as a plan for immediate implementation.”