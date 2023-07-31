Council sets out plans to improve cycling and walking paths in Banbury

Oxfordshire County Council has set up plans to improve the cycling and walking paths in Banbury.

The council approved the Banbury Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) on July 20, which sets out how to improve the town’s travel network and reduce the reliance on motor vehicles, resulting in reduced congestion.

The 10-year plan includes the urban area of Banbury and its links to the surrounding villages of Adderbury, Bloxham, Broughton, Great Bourton, Little Bourton, North Newington, Middleton Cheney, and Wroxton.

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways management, said: "Banbury is one of many towns across the country that is becoming swamped by traffic. This council has made it clear that one of our priorities is to reclaim space for people to use their environments in a way which is healthy, sustainable, and safer, and the Banbury LCWIP will help us achieve that.

"More than 100 residents and groups took the time to engage with us on this plan, which is an excellent example of the importance of consultation. It changed considerably thanks to local knowledge and people responding to the proposals."

The plans aim to improve a number of elements of cycling in town, including segregated cycle routes wherever possible, traffic-free routes, speed reductions to 20mph, protected space for cycling, additional road crossings, and reviewed and improved junctions.

They will also include improvements for walkers that includes, wider footways, improved road crossings and removal of physical barriers.

