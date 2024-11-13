Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxfordshire County Council has said it will defer its decision to turn off most of the county’s street lights during the night following safety concerns raised by members of the public and local politicians.

The decision to switch off street lights between 11pm and 6.30am was due to be discussed tomorrow (Thursday, November 14).

However, the council has now said it will defer the decision until further consultations and talks with the police have taken place.

The council announced on Monday its proposals to cut street lighting in the hopes of reducing negative impacts on wildlife.

Cherwell District Council's Cllr Andrew Crichton launched a petition on Monday to keep Oxfordshire's street lights on at night.

Exceptions to the new proposals include street lights in subways and paths away from roads and on roads where there are speed bumps.

Deputy leader of Oxfordshire County Council, Cllr Pete Sudbury, said: “This was intended as a technical document, which was meant to be a framework on which to base next stages, including consultation, and authorise expenditure. Unfortunately, it was quite understandably seen as a plan for immediate implementation.

“As a result, it set a lot of hares running, and I apologise for any upset caused.

“I'm grateful to all the people who have written to me and would urge them to speak at the meeting tomorrow because this is a real opportunity to influence how this goes forward.”

One local councillor who raised concerns was deputy leader of Cherwell District Council’s Labour group, Cllr Andrew Crichton.

Cllr Crichton launched an online petition on Monday (November 11) after the county council announced its proposal.

The petition has now received over 800 signatures and the backing of former mayor of Oxford and member of Safer Oxford, Lubna Arshad.

Cllr Crichton said: “The Liberal Democrat-led Oxfordshire County Council proposes to either dim or switch off streetlights across Oxfordshire with no public consultation.

“Street lights are crucial for pedestrian safety, especially during winter months when it gets darker earlier. Residents in nearby Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, where street lights have been off for some years in the early hours, have reported feeling less safe at night due to the change.”

The council says although no decision will take place tomorrow, public speakers are invited to the 2.30pm meeting.

The deadline to register to speak, either online or in person at County Hall, has been extended until 12.30pm tomorrow.

To register interest email: [email protected]

To view the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/keep-oxfordshire-s-streetlights-on-at-night?