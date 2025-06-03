Council agrees to extend 40mph speed limit on busy road in Chipping Norton

A 40mph speed limit on a major road in Chipping Norton will be extended after a new housing development outside the town was approved earlier this year.

The speed limit for Banbury Road in Chipping Norton would be extended north-eastwards from the town, replacing the existing 60mph speed limit on that section of the road.

Plans to build 86 homes on the land south of ‘Hit Or Miss Farm’ just outside the town were approved by West Oxfordshire District Council back in January this year.

Along with the slower speed limit, two new bus stops will be added on either side of the road, approximately 100m southwest of the farm.

The report by West Oxfordshire District Council states that the proposal would reduce speeds near the new housing development while providing public transport infrastructure.

Cllr Andrew Gant, county council cabinet member for transport, agreed to the plans at the delegated decisions for the leader of the council meeting on Thursday May 22, which he chaired instead of councillor Liz Leffman.

Mr Gant said the proposal “seems like a very straightforward common sense proposal to make amenity more convenient for residents in this development and everybody in Chipping Norton”.

Construction of the new homes is expected to begin soon and the first homes will be put up for sale later in the year.

Vehicles will be able to access the site through new priority T-junction on Banbury Road, and footways will be provided on both sides of the site access road.