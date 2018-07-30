Complaints over ‘dangerous’ parking near Banbury train station

Motorists parking their cars on pavements and junctions near Banbury train station are putting pedestrians and disabled people at risk, according to a resident.

Mike Wall says Alma Road has become a dangerous place for walkers and those in wheelchairs, including his wife Kerry, who has already had a near miss because of an illegally-parked car.

The couple, both 50 and live on Alma Road, are concerned the area is not being policed enough since double yellow lines have been repainted.

Mr Wall said: “My wife is in a wheelchair and my concern is people parking on the path and she has to find a drop curb to cross the road, but cars can’t see her coming as there are other cars in the way.

“I’m concerned my wife is putting her life in danger every time she goes out in a wheelchair.”

As well as fears of a person being hit by a car, Mr Wall is worried about ambulances and fire engines being unable to get to an emergency.

Mr Wall believes the problem is mainly caused by commuters and town centre visitors as it is better at weekends as most residents know to park legally – but he has resorted to putting notes on cars saying not to park irresponsibly.

“My wife nearly got hit by a car as a Range Rover was parked blocking the whole view of the road, it’s incredibly dangerous and I get the impression my wife has to get hit or worse before anything is done about it,” he said.

Grimsbury councillor Hannah Banfield criticised those who park illegally and said she has urged Thames Valley Police to enforce the rules in the area, especially since double yellow lines were painted on June 20.

“It seems a very dangerous thing to do and I have contacted the police to get them to patrol down there as I don’t want anyone getting hurt by people parking illegally but they keep doing it so it needs sorting,” she said.

Police officers have been enforcing parking in Banbury and Bicester for 21 hours a week through funding from Cherwell District Council.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “From April to June, PCSOs have issued 590 parking tickets in Banbury as a result of this funding.

“We would advise anyone who has an issue with parking to speak to one of our neighbourhood team, or you can go online and tell us about these issues.”