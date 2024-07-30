Community-led transport service in villages near Banbury uses National Lottery funds to buy electronic buses

The two new electronic buses purchased by the Our Bus Bartons service.

A community-led transport service for villages near Banbury has used money from the National Lottery Community Fund award to purchase two new electronic buses.

The Our Bus Bartons scheme was launched in 2016 by residents of Middle Barton and surrounding villages.

It was created to connect villagers to Banbury, Chipping Norton, Bicester and Kidlington after the S4 service was withdrawn by Stagecoach.

The main aim of volunteer-led service is to transport people to doctors and hospital appointments, attend college, work and do shopping.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Middle Barton community and the lottery funding, the service has now been able to upgrade two of its buses and purchase two charging stations.

The two buses, which have been named 'Basil' and 'Lightning' by pupils of Middle Barton Primary School, are now being used by the service.