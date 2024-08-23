Collection of artwork by talented local artists goes on display at Banbury Museum cafe
The work will be on display for the next few months, with four very unique artists chosen by the cafe’s staff.
Photographer John Bates has displayed pictures of Banbury’s landscapes, including several of the Cherwell River and Oxford Canal.
These sit alongside Fahmida Islam’s hand-drawn pieces that work to blend traditional techniques with contemporary flair.
Also included are Jacqui Smithson’s textile prints that celebrate the history and modernity of Banbury and Solveig Alskar's creative skateboard artwork prints.
Each piece of artwork is available for purchase.
Kayleigh Gibney, owner of Connies Cafe, said: “It was so difficult choosing artists to showcase their work as we received so many good submissions!
"We invite everyone to visit the café, enjoy the art, and perhaps take home a piece of Banbury’s creative spirit. This exhibition is not just a showcase, but a celebration of the local talent that makes our town special.”
