Co-pilot injured after plane crash causes fire near Enstone Airfield

A co-pilot has been taken to hospital after a plan crashed into a farm building near Enstone Airfield and caused a fire this afternoon (Tuesday, June 26).

Thames Valley Police received reports at 2.20pm of a twin engine plane having collided with the building.

Two people were on board the aircraft – the co-pilot was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries but the pilot was uninjured.

Nobody on the ground was injured but a number of chickens in the farm building perished, police said.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted saying it was working with police, land and air ambulance crews to bring the incident under control.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.