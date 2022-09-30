Chipping Norton's 'celebrity farmer' Kaleb Cooper to host book signing next month

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper to host book signing in Chipping Norton.

The signing of Kaleb Cooper’s book, The World According to Kaleb, will take place at independent bookshop Jaffé & Neale at 2.30pm on Saturday October 15.

Kaleb is known to many as the farming contractor who plays a central advisory role to Jeremy Clarkson in his popular Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm.

Kaleb said: “I would never have dreamed I would have read a book - let alone written one - and I couldn’t think of anywhere more that I would like to officially launch it at Jaffé and Neale. My dad helped build the book shelves in the shop - so it really means a lot to me.”

“Everyone knows, I live my life in my tractor and the very first finished copy I receive is going to travel with me everywhere I go until the signing. I’ll be delivering it on the morning of the signing to Jaffé and Neale and that copy will be a gift to the first person in the queue. Although, I can’t guarantee it will be in perfect condition after a couple of weeks farming with me!”

The book has been described as Kaleb’s worldly wisdom on life’s big issues, from the difference between straw and hay to the importance of having a hair perm – and is on sale from Thursday October 13.