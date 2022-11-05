Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers includign those travelling on routes to and from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that a very limited service will be available both today and on Monday (November 7)

The planned timetable for these days remains the same, and as such, customers should only travel if absolutely essential.

This is due to Rail union RMT suspending planned strike action for the time being.

Picture courtesy of Chiltern Railways.

Work is ongoing to restore services on Wednesday November 9, and the outcome of this will be communicated to customers in due course.

In the coming days, customers are urged to triple-check their journey before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website or app.