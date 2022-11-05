Chiltern Trains customers travelling from and to Leamington, Warwick and Banbury will have a limited service today and on Monday
Rail union RMT has suspended planned strike action for the time being but Chiltern is still warning customers that they should only travel if absolutely essential.
Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers includign those travelling on routes to and from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that a very limited service will be available both today and on Monday (November 7)
The planned timetable for these days remains the same, and as such, customers should only travel if absolutely essential.
This is due to Rail union RMT suspending planned strike action for the time being.
Work is ongoing to restore services on Wednesday November 9, and the outcome of this will be communicated to customers in due course.
In the coming days, customers are urged to triple-check their journey before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website or app.
Customers can view the most up-to-date information on strike action and service levels at https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/strike