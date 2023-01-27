News you can trust since 1838
Chiltern Railways warns Banbury passengers that no services will be running on two days next week

Chiltern Railways has warned Banbury passengers that due to strike action, there will be no services available on two days next week.

By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:07pm
Chiltern Railways warns customers of severe disruption next week.
The strike action on February 1-3 by the ASLEF and the RMT is expected to have a similar impact on other neighbouring train operators, resulting in all Chiltern stations closing for the two days.

The operator also warns that there will also be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday February 2 due to the strike action.

Customers have also been warned that due to Network Rail engineering works, London Marylebone station will be closed on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February.

