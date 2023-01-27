Chiltern Railways warns Banbury passengers that no services will be running on two days next week
Chiltern Railways has warned Banbury passengers that due to strike action, there will be no services available on two days next week.
By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:07pm
The strike action on February 1-3 by the ASLEF and the RMT is expected to have a similar impact on other neighbouring train operators, resulting in all Chiltern stations closing for the two days.
The operator also warns that there will also be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday February 2 due to the strike action.
