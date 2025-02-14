Cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Banbury revealed
Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Banbury.
The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and with the help of Specialist commercial and used vehicle exporter Law Trucks, who have put the latest figures together.
The study only looks at filling stations within a five-mile radius of Banbury centre and records the lowest prices possible.
Top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Banbury – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre)
- Harvest Energy Banbury – OX17 2QY – 136.9p
- Esso Ermont Way – OX16 4SZ – 137.7p
- Esso Oxford Road – OX15 4AB – 137.7p
- Tesco Banbury Extra – OX16 1LX – 137.9p
- Sainsburys Banbury – OX16 9XA – 137.9p
Top five cheapest diesel prices in and around Banbury
- Harvest Energy Banbury – OX17 2QY – 142.9p
- Esso Ermont Way – OX16 4SZ – 143.7p
- Esso Oxford Road – OX15 4AB – 143.7p
- Tesco Banbury Extra – OX16 1LX – 143.9p
- Sainsburys Banbury – OX16 9XA – 143.9p
Visit Petrol Prices App for more information.