Changes to bus services in Banbury with extra morning trips, plus new tickets for under-19s

Stagecoach has announced changes to some bus services

The changes will come into effect from Sunday August 29 to accommodate increased travel following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The bus company has worked closely with local authorities throughout the pandemic to ensure that an appropriate level of service is always provided. The changes reflect an increase in the number of passengers using bus services in Oxfordshire. Full details of the new timetables are now available on the Stagecoach website.

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director at Stagecoach West, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to increase our service levels across some of our most popular routes.

"As lockdown restrictions have gradually been lifted, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people relying on bus travel as part of their day-to-day lives.

"Through our improved services, we are delighted to be able to help reconnect local residents with the things that matter most to them.”

Service Changes

The 500 service will benefit from more early morning and late evening journeys, with routes running via Charcombe continuing to run every hour during the day. Timetable changes will also be made to improve the service’s punctuality.

Journeys via Banbury Gateway will be replaced by additional morning trips on the B9 service, with the S4 providing connections to Horton Hospital from Banbury Bus Station.

To coincide with the new school term, there will be two new journeys added to the H2 service in Witney to accommodate pupils travelling to and from Burford School on weekdays. The service will leave Eynsham at 07:55am in the morning and Burford School at 3:05pm in the afternoon.

Elsewhere in Bicester, Stagecoach will no longer operate the 27/28 service. However, new services provided by another operator will replace the route.

The Stagecoach journey planner offers a simple and easy way to find the times for all services.

New Tickets

Alongside new journeys the local bus company is also introducing a new range of Under 19 tickets across Oxfordshire to offer cheaper travel for young people.