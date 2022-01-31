Caution urged for motorists after reports of traffic signal not working in Banbury

Possible delays in Banbury after motorists warned of a faulty traffic signal on the A4260 in Banbury.

By Matt Elofson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:16 am
Possible delays in Banbury after motorists warned of a faulty traffic signal on the A4260 in Banbury.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about reports of traffic signals not working on the #A4260 in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The reports were for traffic signals not working on the A4260 Oxford Road junction with Aynho road in Banbury this morning Monday January 31.

Motorists were encouraged to approach the junction with caution.

BanburyOxfordshire County CouncilMotoristsTwitter