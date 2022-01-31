Caution urged for motorists after reports of traffic signal not working in Banbury
Possible delays in Banbury after motorists warned of a faulty traffic signal on the A4260 in Banbury.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:15 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:16 am
Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about reports of traffic signals not working on the #A4260 in Banbury.
The reports were for traffic signals not working on the A4260 Oxford Road junction with Aynho road in Banbury this morning Monday January 31.
Motorists were encouraged to approach the junction with caution.