Car catches fire after three-vehicle crash on M40 sliproad at Banbury

A car with a young child on board caught fire after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles on the M40 sliproad at Banbury yesterday (Sunday, February 17).

The child and the driver managed to get out of the car after the fire started following the minor collision as they left the motorway at junction 11 at around 6.20pm.

Fire engines from Banbury, Bicester and the specialist rescue crew from Kidlington worked together to put out the fire and make the area safe while police closed the road.

A passing motorist let the pair stay in their car while they waited, and paramedics treated the driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Watch Manager Mike Aspinall said: “One of the vehicles involved caught fire immediately following a minor collision, thankfully both occupants got out the vehicle safely and were not hurt.

“Fortunately it appears that the occupants were wearing their seatbelts otherwise their injuries could have been far more severe.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers of not wearing seat belts. Simply seatbelts save lives.”