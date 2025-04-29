Busy road near Brackley set to close for carriageway repairs next week

By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A busy road going from Brackley to a nearby village is set to close next week while highways teams carry out carriageway repairs.

Halse Road will be closed in both directions between Brackley and Halse during off-peak times on Tuesday, May 6.

Brackley Town Council have said the work should be completed by May 7, but advises motorists to plan their journey’s ahead to avoid disruption.

For more information, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/news/halse-road-closure-may-2025/

Related topics:Brackley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice