Busy road near Brackley set to close for carriageway repairs next week

A busy road going from Brackley to a nearby village is set to close next week while highways teams carry out carriageway repairs.

Halse Road will be closed in both directions between Brackley and Halse during off-peak times on Tuesday, May 6.

Brackley Town Council have said the work should be completed by May 7, but advises motorists to plan their journey’s ahead to avoid disruption.

For more information, visit: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/news/halse-road-closure-may-2025/