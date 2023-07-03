Busy Banbury town centre road to close for two nights this week for maintenance

A busy town centre road in Banbury will be closed for two nights this week as the council’s highways team resurfaces the carriageway.

Oxfordshire County Council will close a section of Cherwell Drive that leads on to the Castle Roundabout from 8pm until 6am on Thursday July 6 until Saturday 8, when the work is anticipated to be completed.

A spokesperson for the council has suggested an alternative route for motorists. They said: "West then south on Cherwell Drive, west on Castle Street, north on Southam Road (A361), east on Hennef Way (A422), then south on Concord Avenue (A4260), and vice versa."

During the hours that the resurfacing will be carried out, limited access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and for frontages within the closed section of road, subject to the progress of the works.

Road resurfacing work will begin on Cherwell Drive this Thursday.