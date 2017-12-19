Burst pipe in Tadmarton left 112 homes without water

Around 112 homes in Tadmarton were without water after a burst pipe today (Tuesday, December 19).

The burst six-inch water pipe on B4035 Main Road was first reported at around 4am.

Thames Water engineers ‘worked hard’ to repair the leak which was completed at 2pm.

Motorists were warned to be vigilant and approach with care as the leaked water had turned to ice on the road.

“We’re sorry to anyone affected by the disruption a burst on our water pipe has caused,” the spokesman said earlier today.

“We’ve been working hard to stop the leak since the early hours and we’re now going to dig down and begin repairing the pipe.

“We’ve worked with local authorities to grit the road to minimise disruption and expect the repair to be completed later today.”