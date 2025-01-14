Broken-down freight train south of Birmingham causes disruption to Banbury train passengers
The stopped train has blocked the line between Dorridge and Tyesley stations near Birmingham.
This means that no Chiltern Railways services are able to run on the line towards the West Midlands.
As a result, services running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by over 60 minutes.
Chiltern Railways expects the disruption to last until 6pm.
People looking to travel to that area from Banbury are being advised to use Cross Country services to Birmingham’s New Street station.
Passengers will be able to use their Chiltern Railways tickets at no extra cost.
