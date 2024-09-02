Boy, 14, stopped by police in village near Banbury for driving electric motorbike
A 14-year-old boy was reported for traffic offences after being stopped for riding an electric motorbike.
Thames Valley Police officers on patrol yesterday (September 1) stopped the 14-year-old boy while driving through Bodicote.
Police seized the teenager’s electric scrambler bike because the rider was not displaying L plates and did not have a driving license.
The seizure of the bike was a part of the police’s Operation Jazzman, which is concentrating on the issue of the illegal use of motorcycles and similar vehicles on Banbury’s roads.