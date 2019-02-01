'Barrier won' in M40 crash near Banbury during blizzard

A driver was unhurt after hitting the central reservation of the M40 near Banbury during a blizzard of snow this morning (Friday, January 1).

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12 after the crash at around 8.45am.

The white Jaguar was damaged but the driver was not injured.

One lane of the motorway was blocked for about 20 minutes, which caused some delays further back, until the car was moved to the hard shoulder.

Warwickshire Police's operational patrol unit tweeted: "Please take care on the roads today. Car into the central barrier on the M40 northbound junction 11 to 12 in blizzard.

"Barrier won! Damage-only RTC. Take it easy, allow plenty of time and please drive to conditions.

"Keep an eye on the weather and plan your journeys accordingly."