Banbury's Lock29 to host series of Halloween-themed fun events this half-term
The festivities get underway at 2pm on Saturday, October 26 with a special screening of the 1985 classic, Ghostbusters!
Visitors will have the chance to join the Oxford Doodle Club, who have organised the event, in doing various crafts while enjoying the film.
People have been invited to bring along their own crafting materials and embrace the spooky Halloween spirit.
Pre-booking is essential for this event, and further details can be found on the Oxford Doodle Club Facebook page here.
Lock29’s Halloween Pumpkin Trail will be launched on Saturday, October 26 and run until November 3.
Visitors will need to search the businesses in the Lock29 space for the well-hidden pumpkins.
People who locate all of the hidden pumpkins will be in with a chance of winning a delicious hamper from World of Fudge and Sweets.
On Wednesday, October 30, Lock29 will play host to several Halloween-themed craft workshops.
Getting things started at 10.30am, soap maker Zilfarni Soaps will teach visitors how to make Halloween-themed bath salts.
To book a place on the workshop, attendees must email: [email protected].
Following this, Crystal Intentions will be holding a crystal bracelet workshop for children at 1.pm.
To book a place on the workshop, attendees must email: [email protected].
Lastly, the centre will be welcoming back its popular face painter between 2.00pm and 5.00pm.
The free face-painting session is the perfect opportunity for children to transform themselves into scary characters ahead of going trick or treating.
For more information, about any of the events visit: https://www.lock29.co.uk/
