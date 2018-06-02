Banbury woman dies after hit by car in gym car park

A woman died after being hit by a car in a Banbury gym car park yesterday (Friday, June 1), with police appealing for witnesses.

A grey Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the car park of Bannatynes Health Club in Oxford Road at around 12.40pm.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman from Banbury, died at the scene - her next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud said: “Despite the best efforts of members of the public who attempted first aid and South Central Ambulance Service which attended, the female pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in the collision and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and the car stopped at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘690 June 1’.