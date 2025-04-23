Banbury United to continue to operate as a community-owned football club next season

The Puritans will continue to operate as a fan-owned football club for at atleast another season.

Banbury United will continue to operate as a fan-owned football club into the 2025 to 2026 season.

The club has been run as a Community Benefit Society (CBS) since 2015, but this has become financially unstable in recent times.

This has led the club’s members to explore options of selling the club to a private owner to secure the future of football in Banbury.

However, at a Banbury United members meeting yesterday (April 22), it was agreed that the current board of directors will remain in place and the club will continue as it is for at least another season.

The meeting was also a chance for the club’s members to receive updates about potential buyers or investors in Banbury United.

Wayne Farrell, Chairman of Banbury United FC said: “Last night, we walked members through the multiple conversations we’ve had on their behalf over the past few months with various stakeholders and potential investors.

“The excellent news is that Banbury United – a well-run football club with no significant debt – has attracted potential investors with some ambitious plans. The prospect looks bright for our teams, our ability to serve our community and for the expansion of sporting provisions in Banbury.

“With the 2025-26 season only a few months away, as a board of directors, we are committed and fully prepared to continue to operate Banbury United as a Community Benefit Society (CBS) into the 2025-26 season. We will be in touch with members shortly about renewals.”

According to the board, the club is in conversation with potential investors, but the lack of security regarding the ground has put the club at a disadvantage.

The club pays a 12-month lease annually for use of its Spencer Stadium, but some investors have stated they want assurances concerning the future home of the club before they make an offer and declare their interest publicly.

Banbury United’s board members have been working closely with the club’s landlords, Tilstone Holding Ltd to secure permanent or much longer-term football ground solutions.

Wayne added: “Negotiations, assisted by the commissioning of a new stadium construction cost appraisal, had brought both parties close to identifying and agreeing a mutually acceptable pathway, considering various options, including: financial support towards the building of a new stadium at the Banbury 12 development and purchasing or entering into a longer-term rental agreement at our current ground – at least while construction of a new stadium takes place.”

However, at present negotiations regarding the ground are currently on hold as theparent company of Tilstone Holding Ltd, Warehouse REIT is subject to a takeover.

Wayne said: “We have been advised that no new property transactions will be undertaken by the business at this time. As a result, settling on the exact ground solution and the presentation of potential investors to our members is delayed until, we hope, later this year.

“I’d like to thank our members for their support and patience. We have explained to them in depth the financial challenges faced by the Club under the current CBS model and income levels. Everyone is aware that the coming season will not be easy, financially, but with the community’s help we will operate under another very strict budget while taking the next fundamental step to securing our own ground and controlling our future.”