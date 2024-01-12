Banbury train passengers warned of weekend-long disruptions after landslip blocks line
Chiltern Railways has warned its customers to expect delays until at least Monday January 15 due to the landslip blocking off the West Midlands line.
Staff from Network Rail have been at the scene since yesterday assessing the damage and the making the required repairs.
Trains are runnning on a reduced service between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, but services between Oxford and London Marylebone have been cancelled.
A spokesperson for Chiltern Railways said: “Disruption is expected to continue until Monday January 15 at the earliest.
"Please check your journey before you travel. We are sorry for the disruption to journeys and are working as quickly as possible to repair the damaged section of railway.”
Until the issue is fixed Chiltern Railways tickets wil be accepted on: Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railways, CrossCountry (between Reading and Birmingham), West Midlands Railways and London Underground.